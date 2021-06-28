Paniz Mehrayeen

Calculator - Daily UI Challenge#4

Paniz Mehrayeen
Paniz Mehrayeen
  • Save
Calculator - Daily UI Challenge#4 easy basic simple number daily ui challenge dailyui calculator design
Download color palette

Hello,

Today, I designed this calculator. I hope you like it.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Paniz Mehrayeen
Paniz Mehrayeen

More by Paniz Mehrayeen

View profile
    • Like