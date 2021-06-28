Saddleback College / Programs

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Saddleback College is a community college located in Mission Viejo, California. For this project, they reached out to Agency 73 about redesigning the programs section of their website. As a result, Agency 73 contracted me to design new website page templates. I used the existing brand identity and enhanced it with new graphics, illustrations, and textures. I turned over designs to Agency 73 for development, and Saddleback College rolled out the updated look across their website.
Deliverables: Illustrations, UI
Client: Agency 73
Tools: Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Sketch