Saddleback College / Programs

Saddleback College is a community college located in Mission Viejo, California. For this project, they reached out to Agency 73 about redesigning the programs section of their website. As a result, Agency 73 contracted me to design new website page templates. I used the existing brand identity and enhanced it with new graphics, illustrations, and textures. I turned over designs to Agency 73 for development, and Saddleback College rolled out the updated look across their website.

Deliverables: Illustrations, UI

Client: Agency 73

Tools: Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Sketch