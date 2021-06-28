Hohlenko

Russian new brand of clothing LOGO

Hohlenko
Hohlenko
  • Save
Russian new brand of clothing LOGO logo design behance dribbble logofolio new brand wear logo logotype webdesign ui logo design web landingpage adobe photoshop figma allokjiolly
Download color palette

How do you like this minimum?)

Hohlenko
Hohlenko

More by Hohlenko

View profile
    • Like