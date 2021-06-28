Ekaterina Khlestkina

CUTE OUTFIT

Ekaterina Khlestkina
Ekaterina Khlestkina
  • Save
CUTE OUTFIT procreate characterdesign flat characterillustration character
Download color palette

Picture for the challenge #happypetsweek, I drew my cat in the form of the main mushroom in the forest. 🤗

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Ekaterina Khlestkina
Ekaterina Khlestkina

More by Ekaterina Khlestkina

View profile
    • Like