Homeless Clothing Drive Flyer Template was designed for exclusively corporate and small scale companies. Also it can be used for variety purposes. Click on preview image to see further details. I hope you like it guys.
Flyer Feature:
Fully layered PSD files
Easy customizable and editable
US Letter + A4 sizes with bleed setting
CMYK colors
300 DPI resolution
Print ready format