Community Church Knarvik mobil version \ Architectural landing

Hi everyone!
The purpose of the project Community Church Knarvik was to tell about the architectural structure and the stages of its design. I tried to convey the atmosphere of scandinavian minimalism by making a website with a fairly simple grid, but an interesting arrangement of content due to a large amount of air.
Check the Behance case here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/112094337/Community-Church-Knarvik-Architectural-landing
I will be glad to cooperate! 😉 Write to direct or mail!
