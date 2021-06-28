Olga Shirokova

Community Church Knarvik mobil version \ Architectural landing

Olga Shirokova
Olga Shirokova
  • Save
Community Church Knarvik mobil version \ Architectural landing reiulf ramstad arkitekter architecture vector animation clean flat minimal web design ux design ui ux design web website mobile animation mobile landing longread
Download color palette

Hi everyone!

The purpose of the project Community Church Knarvik was to tell about the architectural structure and the stages of its design. I tried to convey the atmosphere of scandinavian minimalism by making a website with a fairly simple grid, but an interesting arrangement of content due to a large amount of air.

Check the Behance case here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/112094337/Community-Church-Knarvik-Architectural-landing

I will be glad to cooperate! 😉 Write to direct or mail!

Press key "L" to like this post.

Olga Shirokova
Olga Shirokova

More by Olga Shirokova

View profile
    • Like