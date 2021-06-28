3D Icons Pack

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hello, Dribblers!
We’ve decided to design a 3D icon pack with:
🔎 Magnifying glass with a list
📅 Calendar
📊 Round chart
🔔 Notifications
The icon pack can be used in the onboarding to illustrate the functionality of the app or in the landing page. The 3D icons are often used to divide advantages block and CTA. Such an icon pack would fit well into the planning app or stock exchange platform.
🟣 We used the cold shades of violet along with light-pink: the perfect combination for high-concentration work and planning.
The 3D icons are the craze of the day. Everybody is tired of flat icons. So, make sure to ride the wave!
Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback
P.S. We already have experience in designing investment app, check out our case 😉
Created by Alena Ovcharenko