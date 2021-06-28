Hari Mukti

Qelola App

Hari Mukti
Hari Mukti
  • Save
Qelola App app design ux
Download color palette

i just finished my case study about waste management, wanna know how I made this case study? just check link below

https://medium.com/studentwork/case-study-qelola-solusi-untuk-daur-ulang-sampah-79ff805a413f?readmore=1&source=---------2----------------------------

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Hari Mukti
Hari Mukti

More by Hari Mukti

View profile
    • Like