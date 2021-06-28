Emma Frazier

Beauty

Beauty illustration
Beauty was created in Adobe Illustrator. Beauty is a series of drawings that I have just now started working on. Each illustration is inspired by unique tress, rocks and other natural formations that I have come across while hiking.

