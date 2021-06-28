Ada Vishneva
Brazilero Animation

Techshelf City

Ada Vishneva
Brazilero Animation
Ada Vishneva for Brazilero Animation
Hire Us
  • Save
Techshelf City video explainer brazilero building rose violet town city graphic graphics creative art illustration design artists illustration
Download color palette

Techshelf is addressing the out of stock problem for retailer and brands so customers can find the right products at the right shelves!

Made with love by Brazilero Creative Studio
Client: Techshelf
Design: Ada Vishneva
Storyboard: Cristina Postica
Animation: Alex Botezatu

www.brazilerostudio.com

See the full project here

Brazilero Animation
Brazilero Animation
Engaging video stories for broadcast, and the web.
Hire Us

More by Brazilero Animation

View profile
    • Like