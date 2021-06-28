Emma Frazier

Beauty One

Beauty One illustration
Beauty One was created using Adobe illustrator. The inspiration for Beauty came from the unique rock formation and waterfalls that I have seen when hiking.

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
