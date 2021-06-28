Idea Nugget: Grant A Wishlist

Here, I worked up a (very rough) nugget of an idea I've had for a while as a part of this week's playoff! As a voracious reader and chronically ill & ND author who's deeply involved in the book community, I've seen and felt the need for diverse books. In traditional publishing, the book industry at large is made up of mostly white, straight, cis, able-bodied authors, and often times, the diverse authors who do make it through are left without the marketing support their counterparts have. As such, I love the idea of creating a website that focuses on highlighting often unseen books, and making it simple to push wishlists into purchases for those who might not be able to buy these books for themselves. One could sign up as a reader to create a wishlist, a curator, or a 'gifter' who grants other's wishes. To me, this fits the Thinkific challenge because what better way to share knowledge and power than to promote underrepresented voices? I would need to put a lot more thought into the logistics, but it would be cool to make it a thing one day!