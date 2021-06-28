Arslan RD

Grocery App

Grocery App vegetables app design ux ui design app
I am going to introduce my new app design. This is an online shopping grocery app.
Where user can buy different types of grocery. It has online payment system . Now there is no need to go to the market you can have all the grocery at your home. I really need your suggestions about design. Plz keep supporting me by pressing L.
