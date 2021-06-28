Darshak Chavda

Daily UI 007 - Settings

Darshak Chavda
Darshak Chavda
  • Save
Daily UI 007 - Settings windows microsoft desktop fluent concept minimal figma settings menu settings page settings windows 11 windows 10 dailyui 007 ui design ux dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

Daily UI :: 007

Challenge #07 - Settings.
Here is the redesign of Brand new Windows 11 Settings Menu.

Press 'L' if you like it! 🏀

Darshak Chavda
Darshak Chavda

More by Darshak Chavda

View profile
    • Like