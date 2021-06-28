🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Special Football Night Club Flyer is a print flyer template for american football special events, football sport event nights , showing of football games, tournaments , competitions and special match ups in a bar pr pub or special social reunions of friends to see football in a club or private place, whether this is professional, amateur or college / university sporting eve
Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable
Print Ready, CMYK colors
Bleeding guidelines are included as expected.
Used Fonts:
Chunkfive:
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/ChunkFive
Bebas Neue:
http://www.dafont.com/fr/bebas-neue.font
Besteam:
https://www.dafont.com/besteam.font
Avenir Next Regular:
https://www.fonts.com/font/linotype/avenir-next
Size
5.8x8.3