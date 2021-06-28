n2n44

Special Football Night Club Flyer

Special Football Night Club Flyer is a print flyer template for american football special events, football sport event nights , showing of football games, tournaments , competitions and special match ups in a bar pr pub or special social reunions of friends to see football in a club or private place, whether this is professional, amateur or college / university sporting eve

Fully organized, layered and named

Fully and easily editable

Print Ready, CMYK colors

Bleeding guidelines are included as expected.

Used Fonts:

Chunkfive:
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/ChunkFive

Bebas Neue:
http://www.dafont.com/fr/bebas-neue.font

Besteam:
https://www.dafont.com/besteam.font

Avenir Next Regular:
https://www.fonts.com/font/linotype/avenir-next

Size
5.8x8.3

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
