Polina Bobrova

Redesign concept for Voiseed

Polina Bobrova
Polina Bobrova
  • Save
Redesign concept for Voiseed web redesign design ux
Download color palette

Voiseed is the company that provides a service with audio translations based on AI algorithm. In this work I had to develop a redesign concept of the functional page, where user had to select the language and audio that he wants to listen and download eventually.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Polina Bobrova
Polina Bobrova

More by Polina Bobrova

View profile
    • Like