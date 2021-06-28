Empu salma adilanang

We Are The Future, Music festival in Amsterdam

illustration design flatdesign graphicdesign flat illustration music poster
Poster design and social media templates that I do for We Are The Future, it's a music festival held in Amsterdam in 2019. Art directed by Marteen Van Halm from https://killerwork.nl/ .

WATF site : https://watf-festival.nl/

