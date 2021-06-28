Kevin Spahn

First Lady of Aggieland t-shirt design

First Lady of Aggieland t-shirt design illustation dog collie
She’s the official mascot of Texas A&M, the highest ranking member in the Corps of Cadets and the First Lady of Aggieland. Check out the t-shirt design for Miss Rev that I did for Homefield.

