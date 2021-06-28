Maciej Bączkowski

Maciej Bączkowski Portfolio

Maciej Bączkowski
Maciej Bączkowski
  • Save
Maciej Bączkowski Portfolio wordmark visual sign packaging logotype logo brandmark branding art direction typography graphic design
Download color palette

Portfolio design exploration.

Visit my website and follow me on Instagram

Maciej Bączkowski
Maciej Bączkowski

More by Maciej Bączkowski

View profile
    • Like