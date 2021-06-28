Aulia Nadila

Expedia App Redesign Challenge

It's been a while not making UI shots after seven months. So this is my first time taking up a challenge from Uplabs with the title "Expedia Expedia App Redesign Challenge"
Please UPVOTE my work through the link below: https://www.uplabs.com/posts/expedia-app-redesign-challenge-fb5c88ea-07f9-4e79-a7d2-fa9aba014a25
My Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/auiux.lia
Looking for collaboration? aulia2207nadila@gmail.com

Thank you:)

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
