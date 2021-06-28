Abdulsamad Umar

Ashley Smith Photography

Abdulsamad Umar
Abdulsamad Umar
  • Save
Ashley Smith Photography ui illustration design logotype brand branding minimal logomark identity logo
Download color palette

https://www.behance.net/gallery/122316727/Ashley-Smith-Photography

Born and raised in Lichfield, England. Ashley Smith is a lifestyle and fashion photographer who captures the precision of human beauty and tells compiling stories through photography. The brief was to design a contemporary identity that reflects and represent the aesthetics of her images and personality.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Abdulsamad Umar
Abdulsamad Umar

More by Abdulsamad Umar

View profile
    • Like