Mad Events Logo Design

I was approached to design a logo for an entertainment enthusiast company. MAD Events driven from the American Play word “MAD”, The goal was to target what is believed as the niche of Las Vegas market that was missing (hosting smaller private in home parties)
And so I managed to incorporate that font in a very simple and symbolic design that emphasised the “MADNESS” in the logo. The logotype mimics and compliments the logo mark with a fun and entertaining style.