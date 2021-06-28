Soren Iverson

Score Keeper for Cardboard Companion

Soren Iverson
Soren Iverson
Hire Me
  • Save
Score Keeper for Cardboard Companion ui clean simple flat iphone minimal board game green proxima soft ios app mobile app dark mode calculator score keeper
Download color palette

This weekend I finished the reskin and Dark Mode UI for Cardboard Companion. It was one of our most requested features, and we're excited to start development on it this week!

Try the app here: https://cardboardcompanion.com/

Soren Iverson
Soren Iverson
Transformational products, digital experiences & brands.
Hire Me

More by Soren Iverson

View profile
    • Like