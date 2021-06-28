Svetlana Shevliakova

Ginger Marcus (character design)

Ginger Marcus (character design) flask packaging experiments chamystry teenager kidsillustrations children cartoonboy cartoondesign cartoon boy character branscharacter design illustratorukraine branding digital illustration sweetl 2d art
Boy Markus with a flask in his hand for chemical experiments.
Children's character for packaging a set with children's experiments (for a Ukrainian company)

