Sati Ekaristi

Daily UI Challenge #016 #Pop-Up/Overlay

Sati Ekaristi
Sati Ekaristi
  • Save
Daily UI Challenge #016 #Pop-Up/Overlay illustration ui graphic design uiux adobexd app ux design
Download color palette

Hey guys!
This is my 16th day of Daily UI Challenge
And the theme of this challenge is Pop-Up / Overlay

Tool : Adobe XD

Hope you guys like it!
Please give me your feedback :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Sati Ekaristi
Sati Ekaristi

More by Sati Ekaristi

View profile
    • Like