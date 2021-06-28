Asadancs

Letter S Logo

Asadancs
Asadancs
Hire Me
  • Save
Letter S Logo letter s design unique clean startup company business simple shape modern fresh color yellow pink logos logo
Download color palette

A simple letter S logo with a unique and modern shape, accompanied by a combination of pink and yellow, makes it look fresh.

Asadancs
Asadancs
Logo Designer
Hire Me

More by Asadancs

View profile
    • Like