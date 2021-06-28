Anastasia Shulgina

Copywriter's portfolio website

¡Hola! Been back from a long Dribbble break :) Today I'm showing one of projects that I worked on in the end of last year. This is multipage website, portfolio for Canada-based copywriter. We wanted to make it bold yet simple and elegant. Hope we reached that goal 😊😎
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
