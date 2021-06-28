Copywriter's portfolio website

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
¡Hola! Been back from a long Dribbble break :) Today I'm showing one of projects that I worked on in the end of last year. This is multipage website, portfolio for Canada-based copywriter. We wanted to make it bold yet simple and elegant. Hope we reached that goal 😊😎
