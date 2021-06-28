Marcus & Lesia (character design)

I am telling you a short story of my wonderful project.

The goal was to create 2 characters: a boy and a girl, for packaging with a set of children's experiments (glowing liquid, slime, maybe something else). My task was not only to draw the children, but also to take into account the packaging design so that everything would be in harmony, and most importantly, the characters themselves should complement each other in style, emotions, age, and color palette.

Plus, the packaging is more aimed at children. Walking around the children's department, children always pay attention to colorful positive pictures. I needed to put a sense of interest and liveliness into the characters to make it look like a call to play together!

What is important, the form plays a key role, it is the guarantee of high-quality communication.