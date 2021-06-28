inna fathima

Restaurant Mobile App

inna fathima
inna fathima
  • Save
Restaurant Mobile App app design app ux typography figma design ui
Download color palette

Hi, today I created a mobile app restaurant design that was inspired by the Yelp app.

Hope you enjoy and like it

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
inna fathima
inna fathima

More by inna fathima

View profile
    • Like