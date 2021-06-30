Basov: UI/UX Design
Product page for Deux par Deux website / Magento 2

Product page for Deux par Deux website / Magento 2 ecommerce design ecommerce shop ecommerce app tablet design tablet app product product page product design magento 2 baby clothes baby kids store shop shopping app minimal uidesign website design responsive design
A little piece of a large project. Redesign of the Deuxpardeux site. Shopping will be easier, we promise.

We are Basov Design
We do not draw a beautiful picture, we offer working solutions. We are young professionals making visual identities, digital solutions, and associated services for businesses and individuals all over the world. We offer our customers the best design and development practices to improve products and solutions of different complexity.

    • Like