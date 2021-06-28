Generative Linear Gradient Background

This background is made from a set of linear gradinets that are stacked on top of each other.

The gradients are generated by generating a random color within the given hue range, and generating a set of random color stops, from transparent to the selected color and back.

Being made of gradients, this background is infinitely scalable.

Finally, the gradients are animated by changing the angle of each gradient.

See it live on CodePen:

https://codepen.io/ykadosh/pen/RwVbdxM