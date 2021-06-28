Sabrina Annicchiarico

Trip 4 Paws

Sabrina Annicchiarico
Sabrina Annicchiarico
  • Save
Trip 4 Paws app ui ux design
Download color palette

A project made for Udacity UX Designer Nanodegree program that allows users to plan a trip abroad with a pet by collecting easily the documents required.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Sabrina Annicchiarico
Sabrina Annicchiarico
Like