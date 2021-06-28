Ayush Soni

Anima Hero Section

Ayush Soni
Ayush Soni
  • Save
Anima Hero Section dark mode website ayush anima app
Download color palette

The final hero section for the redesign

A09319d4fd54c21372410e9d43898f29
Rebound of
AnimaApp Website Redesign
By Ayush Soni
View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Ayush Soni
Ayush Soni

More by Ayush Soni

View profile
    • Like