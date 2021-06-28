Carbon Footprint Tracker App

🌍 Happy Monday, everyone!! Hope you're all doing amazing!

This week I decided to tackle a design that concerns climate change, carbon emissions, more specifically.

Carbon footprint trackers are tools that allow you to see how much carbon you're emitting based on the lifestyle you lead. There are a bunch of these already availavle online, but it's hard to find a place to keep track of the actions we do that contribute to CO2 emissions.

Inspired by the LiveGreen app, I mocked up a few screens for this tracker. Presented is the process for adding an activity and the resulting carbon emission calculation.

With this project, my goals were to show which areas were contributing most to CO2 emissions, hence, I opted for a pie chart that could show a daily, monthly, or yearly view. I also realized that it wasn't enough just to show the data, but there would have to be an opportunity for the user to learn more about sustainable habits (as is seen on the calculated emissions screen). This is to empower users and give them a proactive role towards reducing their carbon emissions.

