wisehi

wisehi bubble modern abstract bird creative clever simple logo virtual meeting collegues speak talk communication chat owl wise
from an ongoing project,trying to explore a logo for wisehi a platform that provides a new way for people to chat and communicate with one another.
the idea was to combine an owl "symbol of wisdom" and "speach bubble", in a simple yet abstract design.
as always your feedback is welcome.
