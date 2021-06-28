MarcoZenki

TimeSport App UI

TimeSport App UI tracker track sport yellow blue icon illsutration mobile app application mobile ux
practicing UI design by creating a mobile app functioned as a tracker for sports. for this one, I tried to explore more on the illustration side

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
    Like