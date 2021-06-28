Ella Timoncheva

Payment

Ella Timoncheva
Ella Timoncheva
  • Save
Payment mobile app mobile web ui simple flat add card card visa payment methods payment branding logo illustration web vector sketch dribbble design ux
Download color palette

Adding a card and paying for the service order. If you have any questions or any thoughts about this, I will be glad to hear criticism and answer your questions. Have a productive day everyone! Every week I post a selection of useful design articles, subscribe to me and you will be in touch with all the news > https://www.facebook.com/timoncheva

Ella Timoncheva
Ella Timoncheva

More by Ella Timoncheva

View profile
    • Like