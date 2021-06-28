Svetlana Shevliakova

Ginger Lesia (character design)

Ginger Lesia (character design) girl brand character brand comics teenager children kids slime cartoon character design illustratorukraine branding digital illustration sweetl 2d art
Girl Lesya with a glowing slime in her hand.
Children's character for packaging a set with children's experiments (for a Ukrainian company)

