AnimaApp Website Redesign

this is a website refresh for AnimaApp which is a no-code plugins that allows designs to be exported into raw HTML/CSS and React. Being one of the most sought after Y Combinator alumni, the website showcases the brand's clear superiority when it comes to developer handoffs.

Let me know your thoughts on this redesign. Like and follow for more concepts, redesigns, explorations and client work

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
