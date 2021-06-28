AnimaApp Website Redesign

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
hey!
this is a website refresh for AnimaApp which is a no-code plugins that allows designs to be exported into raw HTML/CSS and React. Being one of the most sought after Y Combinator alumni, the website showcases the brand's clear superiority when it comes to developer handoffs.
Let me know your thoughts on this redesign. Like and follow for more concepts, redesigns, explorations and client work