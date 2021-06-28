Aditya Tiwari

Daily UI 7 - Settings

Aditya Tiwari
Aditya Tiwari
  • Save
Daily UI 7 - Settings web apps app website mobile screen 07 daily ui uiux
Download color palette

Hi guys! 👋

For day 7 of daily UI, I made a Settings mobile screen.
The design today is the dark mode. #dailyUI

Design: Adobe XD

If you enjoyed it, consider pressing "L" and following me for future shots!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Aditya Tiwari
Aditya Tiwari

More by Aditya Tiwari

View profile
    • Like