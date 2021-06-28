Yonatan Ben Knaan

Solar System

I've used our solar system as default images for Pepperi's out-of-the-box gallery component - so I've made a little GIF.
---
The 3 last GIF's are just compression mishaps that looked awesome

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
A designer and an alright dude

