Barong Mecha

Barong Mecha brand fashion mythological graphic design design vector drawing illustration
Barong is one of the mythological characters in Javanese and Balinese
culture. I made this character into a robot form to give it a more ferocious
and assertive impression.

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
