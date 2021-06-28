James Christmas

Assurance Apartments - Monogram Logo Design & Branding

Logo design and branding using the 'AA' Monogram Lettermark for Assurance Apartments.

Assurance Apartments is a development of luxury apartments in the heart of Leicester, England.

hello@jameschristmas.design
www.jameschristmas.design

Logo Design & Brand Identity.
