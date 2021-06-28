enhakanvas

Gamifylearn | One Stop Learning App

Hello Monday!

It has been a while since I posted my last design, many things happened and finally I can uploaded this one. Hopely I can post more often from today ✌️

This app called Gamifylearn, an app that provides an enormous things to learn at, and of course with clean and neat design layout. Have a great day 👋

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
