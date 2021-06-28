Gamifylearn | One Stop Learning App

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
It has been a while since I posted my last design, many things happened and finally I can uploaded this one. Hopely I can post more often from today ✌️
This app called Gamifylearn, an app that provides an enormous things to learn at, and of course with clean and neat design layout. Have a great day 👋