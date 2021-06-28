The ASC: outside the frame

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
It was a big pleasure for us to work on the 3D visuals for The 35th Annual ASC Awards ceremony, which took place in April this year through the interactive virtual event platform Remo.co. Based on the visuals we have prepared a few pieces for you dribbblers to take a look at!
P.s. Mat Newman, you are a great man!
————————
Thanks for watching! Let's connect:
10clouds.com | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Behance
We're available for new projects! Tell us more at hello@10clouds.com.
Would you like to join our design team? Send your portfolio at careers@10clouds.com