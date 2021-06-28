LookFor App UI

practicing on a simple, illustrated mobile app UI design concept

so, the idea for this app came quite a long while ago. when we are having a road trip to another town, in our own car, we often feek the sudden need to look for places like gas stations, restaurant, hospital or many others. the problem that we maybe not familiar with the town, thus, having no knowledge of gas stations/restaurant/hospital/etc nearby

this app supposed to facilitate this kind of needs. the app's database provided all kind of places we usually look for when visiting, or passing by another town

your car went out of gas when driving down a town you're not familiar with, in the middle of the night? open the app, hit the "gas station" on the list, and that's it, it show you all the gas stations available, starting from the one closest to your location!