Cathra typeface font typography
Introducing our newest font Cathra. A font that is enriched with a variable font family for the needs of words, as well as text, is also equipped with beautiful ligatures and alternates on certain letters.

https://deeezy.com/product/33142/cathra

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
