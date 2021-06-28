SHAPEBUILDER

YOGA Logo Design

SHAPEBUILDER
SHAPEBUILDER
  • Save
YOGA Logo Design logo trends 2021 brand identity abstract minimalist logo modern logo looginspirations logomark gradient logo corporate branding flat logo creative icon design logo yoga logo yoga app meditation logo meditation app
Download color palette

YOGA Logo Design
****************
follow me for more inspiration.
*************
If you want to hire me for your logo design project then message me or
email : shapebuilder131@gmail.com
whtas app : +08801629050364
****************
THANKS

SHAPEBUILDER
SHAPEBUILDER

More by SHAPEBUILDER

View profile
    • Like