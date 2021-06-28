Sati Ekaristi

Daily UI Challenge #015 #On/Off Switch

dailyui uiux adobexd app design
Hey guys!
This is my 15th day of Daily UI Challenge
And the theme of this challenge is On/Off Switch

Tool : Adobe XD

Hope you guys like it!
Please give me your feedback :)

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
