Management tool - Kanban board - Dark mode

Management tool - Kanban board - Dark mode users user dashboard board kanban team task card cards tool project management navigation meeting management design calendar
Here is my exploration of task management tool.

The shot shows Kanban board that visually presents all tasks and projects that team members are working on. Board helps to easily and quickly keep track of iterations and backlogs to see where your team stands against each milestone.

